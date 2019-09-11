Motorcyclist who fled scene of crash found in serious condition

Have your say

A motorcyclist who fled the scene of a crash which left a woman trapped in a car has been found by police in a serious condition.

The crash between the motorbike and a Vauxhall Insignia car on Middleton Park Circus in Leeds at 1.39pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Photos provided by West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall trapped in the car and was rescued by fire crews.

She was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

A male passenger on the Honda motorbike was also taken to hospital with a broken leg.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed at the time that the driver of the motorbike had fled the scene.

Today, police confirmed that the 20-year-old driver was found a short time after fleeing the scene with serious injuries.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Enquires are ongoing into the incident.

