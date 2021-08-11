Police forces are taking part in a week-long campaign against drug driving next week

Police forces are taking part in a week-long campaign next week, promoted by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), to target drug driving and warn of the dangers.

Users of recreational drugs are being reminded that many substances may take days, or even weeks, to leave their systems, and that driving while they remain in their bodies can lead to an 11-year record as a drug driver, resulting in a fine, losing one’s licence and even prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Wehrle, manager of South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which includes South Yorkshire Police, said: “The consequences of drug driving are exactly the same as drink driving and there is absolutely no excuse.

Police forces are taking part in a week-long campaign against drug driving next week

“Not only will you be significantly increasing your chances of being involved in a collision, potentially injuring yourself and others, you are also risking other personal consequences such as a fine, losing your licence, prison and a criminal record.”

As well as illicit substances such as cannabis and cocaine, it is illegal to drive or ride if you are impaired by prescription or over-the-counter medicines and drivers have a legal duty to check whether their medication may affect them.

Conviction and casualty data shows that men under 30 are most likely to be involved in a collision where drugs are a contributory factor.

“If you think someone has been taking drugs, don’t get in the car with them,” Ms Wehrle added.

“Unlike alcohol, it can take days and weeks before some drugs get out of your system completely, meaning even occasional users may still test positive and be guilty of driving under the influence of drugs.

“Think about what it’s worth – just don’t do it.”

The penalty for causing death by dangerous driving under the influence of drugs currently stands at a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Inspector Jason Booth, from South Yorkshire Roads Policing Group, said: “It’s always disheartening to see people acting so carelessly by choosing to take drugs and drive.

“Taking drugs severely impairs your abilities behind the wheel, affecting concentration, reaction times and your movements, all of which can have fatal consequences.