Mum appears in court charged with attempted murder after woman was knocked down by car in Leeds

A mum-of-two has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving after a woman was knocked down by a car.

Yvonne Sanderson appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today in relation to the incident in Harehills last month.

A 24-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a car on the pavement in Foundry Approach on Saturday November 23.

The woman was unconscious after the collision.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Two people were arrested at the scene.

Sanderson, 24, of Cambrian Street, Holbeck, appeared in court under the name Bonnie McGuire.

Neither of the charges were put to the defendant and no pleas were entered.

The court clerk told Sanderson that the charges were too serious to be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

Sanderson spoke to confirm her name, address, date of birth and nationality.

Her mother and other relatives were in court for the brief hearing.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where Sanderson will appear on December 31.

An application for bail was refused and Sanderson was remanded in custody until the next court hearing.