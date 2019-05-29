Mum's fingertip 'hanging off' after being crushed in door by ex-partner in assault at her home in Leeds

Have your say

A mum had her finger crushed after her former partner slammed a door on it during a row.

Ben Clark refused to call an ambulance despite the victim crying in pain as her fingertip was hanging off during the assault.

A court heard how the bone in the woman's index finger was crushed during the incident at her home in Leeds.

Clark caused the injury after going to her home when he went to look after their two children while she went shopping.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said the victim was Clark's former partner.

They had previously been in a relationship for 13 years and have two children together.

The prosecutor said Clark had agreed to look after the children on December 29 last year but was told to leave the house when he became abusive towards her.

Miss Metcalfe said the victim told him to leave but he grabbed her by the arms and told said: "You don't tell me when to leave."

As she walked out of the living room Clark slammed the door with his full body weight.

Miss Metcalfe said: "Her index finger was crushed between the door and the frame."

Clark refused to call an ambulance despite the end of her finger hanging off at the nail.

The woman shouted to her 13-year-old daughter who then dialled 999.

An operator said an ambulance was not immediately available and a taxi had to be called to take the woman to St James' Hospital.

Clark punched the door as the woman was waiting for the taxi, causing damage to the lock.

The court heard the woman had her hand in a splint for three weeks after the incident.

It is still unclear whether she has suffered permanent damage to her finger.

Clark, of Lingfield Hill, Moortown, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Stuart Field, mitigating, said: "It was reckless act.

"He slammed the door and he wasn't aware she was behind or coming through the door.

"He did feel bad about it."

Clark was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in a 25-day rehabilitation programme.