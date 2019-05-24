Murder accused appears in court in wheelchair then returned to custody in taxi after hearing over death of Armley woman Sarah Henshaw

Have your say

A man accused of murder over the death of a Leeds woman appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Kileo Mbega, 31, may face a trial in November over the death of Sarah Henshaw who was found dead at a flat in Armley.

The 40-year-old's body was discovered at the property in the Redcourt apartments building, Athlone Grove, on February 11.

Mbega was pushed into court in a wheelchair by a prison officer for his first Crown court appearance.

The 31-year-old defendant is also charged with one count of fraud by misrepresentation.

No pleas were entered during the 10-minute hearing.

Mbega, of Athlone Grove, Armley, wore a grey sweatshirt and grey bottoms and had his right arm in a splint.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.

A date for a plea and trial preparation hearing was set for July 12.

If the case goes before a jury it will take place in November and is expected to last four days.

Prosecutor Bryan Cox, QC, told the court Mbega is likely to require the use of a wheelchair for "the foreseeable future".

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said arrangements would need to be made to find a court with suitable wheelchair access if a trial is to be held.

Doncaster Crown Court was discussed as a possibility.

Mbega was told he will be returned to custody until his next court appearance.

After the hearing the defendant was escorted from the court building by two prison officers and two uniform police officers then taken away in a taxi.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard earlier this month that Ms Henshaw suffered blunt force head injuries.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach told the inquest opening: "As a result of concerns raised police attended at the address to find the deceased unresponsive with paramedics in attendance.

"She had noticeable head injuries and an electric cord around her neck. "

Mr Leach said Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall conducted a post mortem and gave his provisional view of cause of death as blunt force head trauma and neck compression.

Dr Lyall said results of toxicology tests were pending.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

