Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning (August 25) accused of murdering Eileen Barrott.

Mrs Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.

Barrott appeared in court via a video link from custody for the brief hearing.

No plea to the charge was entered.

The case was adjourned until September 14 when a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place.

A provisional trial date was set for February 14 next year. Any trial is expected to last five days.

No application for bail was made.

Barrott was returned to custody until the next hearing.

Mrs Barrott was a nurse at St James' Hospital and had worked for the NHS since 1996.

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said her death had come as "a shock to her colleagues".

Paying tribute, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.

"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust.

"Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996.