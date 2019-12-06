Murder detectives arrest four men after man is fatally attacked at house in West Yorkshire

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was beaten to death at a house in Dewsbury.

The 54-year-old victim, who police say was seriously assaulted before his death, was found at a house on Moorside End yesterday (Thursday).

Moorside End, Dewsbury

Officers were called to the property shortly after 2pm following a call for concern for the man, and upon arriving found him with fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are yet to release the man's identity.

Following the death, detectives have arrested four men aged between 34 and 51 over the murder.

The four, aged,34, 38, 39 and 51, are all being questioned on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody this morning (Friday).

Police are now continuing to appeal for any information on the attack to come forward.

DCI Emma Winfield, Senior Investigating Officer in the enquiry, said: “Detectives have been conducting a number of enquiries into the death of this man since we were called to an address on Moorside End yesterday, and launched a murder investigation.

“A post mortem is to be conducted but we do know the man was seriously assaulted prior to being found by emergency services and have arrested four men as part of our enquiries.

“Officers would like to speak with anyone who has information about the incident or who saw the victim that day prior to emergency services attending at the address."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13190623766.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.