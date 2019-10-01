Murder detectives may charge second person over fatal stabbing during Leeds West Indian Carnival as new CCTV footage emerges

Murder detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man during the weekend of this year's Leeds West Indian Carnival may charge a second person.

West Yorkshire Police officers investigating the death of 21-year-old Tcherno Ly are currently analysing fresh CCTV footage of the incident.

Beni Nami pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court

A court heard today that it could lead to a second defendant facing a trial over the stabbing in the Chapeltown area of the city.

Mr Ly, from Hunslet, died after suffering stab injuries shortly before 10pm on Sunday August 25 .

Beni Nami, 19, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, is charged with Mr Ly's murder.

Details of the possibility of charging a second suspect emerged as Nami appeared before Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty.

Nami also pleaded not guilty to having an offensive weapon - a knife - at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill.

Nami is likely to go on trial on February 3 next year.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley, QC, told the court there was a possibility of a second defendant going on trial after police had made "significant progress" in the investigation.

Mr Lumley said officers had obtained further CCTV footage which is currently being analysed.

Efforts are being made to "zoom in" on the footage.

Mr Lumley added: "It may very well change the shape of this case."

The court heard there were few witnesses in the investigation.

The prosecutor said: "There will not be many witnesses. There has not been a huge amount of assistance from people who are thought to have been present, given the amount of people at that particular carnival or festival."

Nami appeared in the dock alongside two security officers.

He wore a grey sports t-shirt and grey bottoms.

Nami spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas during the 25-minute hearing.

Mr Ly's relatives sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.

A trial is expected to last around two weeks.

Police have previously said that Mr Ly, who was originally from Guinea-Bissau in west Africa but had lived in the UK since his early teens, was not known to police and detectives do not believe the killing is gang-related.

An 18-year-old man was also placed under arrest in hospital, after being found near the scene around the same time with stab wounds.



His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released without charge.

In an appeal in the days after the incident, Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno’s family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was in Chapeltown Road between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday and who saw any part of this incident. It’s possible that those involved would have had bloodstained clothing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone like that in the area.

“Tcherno was not someone known to the police for being involved in crime and we are still working to establish the motive for the attack that led to his death.

“I know people may have reservations about coming forward and speaking to the police but I would ask them to consider how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones who had been taken from them at such a young age."