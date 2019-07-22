Murder inquiry launched by police after 21-year-old man fatally stabbed in Yorkshire

A murder investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man died following a stabbing in Yorkshire on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent in Sheffield at about 10.15pm, following reports that the young man had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal ID has not yet taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice, investigating, said: “Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred.

“A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out enquiries and speak to residents.

“Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious. If you have any information please don’t hesitate to contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019 when passing on information.”