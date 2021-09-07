Murder investigation launched after Bridlington man dies of injuries following assault

Mr Turner was assaulted in The Crescent and Marlborough Terrace area on August 26

Andrew Turner was attacked in the area of The Crescent and Marlborough Terrace, near the seafront, around 1.15am on Thursday August 26, Humberside Police said.

Mr Turner was taken to hospital for treatment for what were initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

However he died in hospital last Friday September 3.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the assault and is on court bail.