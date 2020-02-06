Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Rotherham underpass

Have your say

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman's body was discovered under an underpass in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to an underpass in Drummond Street just before 8pm on Wednesday following reports a woman in her 30s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The woman was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Detectives from South Yorkshire Police confirmed they are treating her death as suspicious and a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder.

He remains in police custody.

A cordon is in place around the underpass and is expected to remain there for most of today, to allow officers to carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 775 of February 5.