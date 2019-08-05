Murder investigation launched as Yorkshire man found injured in doorway has died

Have your say

A murder investigation has been launched after a 58-year-old man who was found injured in a doorway died.

Humberside Police received a call at around 5.40am yesterday morning that a man was unconscious and seriously injured within the complex of Charles Brady Court, Hull.

He was immediately taken to hospital where his condition remained critical throughout the day, however he sadly died last night, police confirmed.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

One man, 34-years-old, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the investigation.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have any information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting log 167 of 4 August 2019.