MURDER LATEST: Man charged with murder after stabbing in Skipton supermarket

A man has been charged with murder after a supermarket worker was stabbed to death in an aisle at work.

Jodie Willsher was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

Jodie Willsher and her husband Malcolm.

Her husband Malcolm has since described the 30-year-old as "lovely and warm", and always having a smile on her face. "She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife," he added.

North Yorkshire Police said the 44-year-old man will appear at York Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Saturday).

North Yorkshire Police said Mrs Willsher suffered multiple serious injuries and died at the scene.

Colin Breslin, regional managing director at Aldi, said she was a "much loved and popular colleague", and that they are all deeply shocked and saddened by her death.

Matthew Barnes, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "Everyone at Aldi is heartbroken by this devastating news. Our deepest sympathy goes to Jodie's family, friends and colleagues. We are doing everything we can to support our people and all those affected during this difficult time."

Police are appealing for a potentially key witness to come forward.

Detectives say he is aged in his sixties but possibly older, was wearing a flat cap and a lighter and darker two-tone walking-type jacket.

He was the first person to try and intervene and was involved in a sustained struggle to restrain the offender.

It is believed he was shopping with a lady with short light-brown hair who was wearing a light-coloured, possibly grey, jacket.

They appear to have left the store before the emergency services arrived.