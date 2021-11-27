Murder of Whitby woman Julie Davison to feature on TV episode of crime series Murdertown

The tenth episode of the series, which is on streaming channel Crime and Investigation, tells the story of Julie Davison (pictured here).

In April 2012, Dawn and George Kibble visited the flat of Julie, Dawn's sister, as they were concerned for her wellbeing after repeated phone calls went unanswered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival, they found Julie's lifeless body on the blood-stained floor of her kitchen.

Julie Davison.

She'd been attacked, stabbed multiple times, and left for dead.

Julie's home had been burgled with the killer making off with her laptop, jewellery, cash, and items of her clothing.

The police immediately began to investigate the crime and found a cigarette butt close to the scene that became crucial in the case's progression.

The investigation saw police zero in on a suspect, James Allen, who was captured on CCTV wearing Julie's coat and trainers.

That afternoon he sold a necklace identical to one missing from Julie's home and was seen carrying a laptop computer in a bag identical to one missing from Julie's flat.

Three days earlier, he had killed 81-year-old Colin Dunford in Middlesbrough, again following a robbery at the victim's home.

A week on from the murder of Mr Dunford, Allen was arrested by an off-duty police officer in Leeds.

In November 2012, Allen was found guilty of both murders and was given a life sentence with no parole for 37 years.

Murdertown, currently in its third series, is fronted by host Anita Rani.

Murdertown is a 360-degree investigation of the impact of a murder on a local community, through the eyes of those most immediately affected (friends and relatives of the victims and, in some cases, the accused) as well as those further afield, such as local crime reporters, investigating police officers and criminologists.

In each episode, Anita Rani visits the towns and local communities where the murders took place to re-tell these tragic stories and shed new light on how lives and places are changed forever by such shocking and unforgettable crimes.

The episode airs on Monday November 29 at 9pm and is available to stream on C+I Play on November 30.