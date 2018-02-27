Murder suspect arrested as Hull police investigate woman's death

A man is being questioned over the murder of a 21-year-old woman who was found seriously injured in a house in Hull earlier today.

Humberside Police said its officers were called to the address in Milldane at 9.30am this morning.

A spokesman said a woman found inside with serious injuries had passed away a short time later.

"Our thoughts are with her family, who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," he said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Now detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 8am and 9.30am, or who saw or heard anything unusual.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident that happened within the house and that there is no risk to the wider public.

“You will see additional officers in the area, both as part of the ongoing investigation and to help to reassure the community."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 101 of February 27.

