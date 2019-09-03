Murder trial date set for teenager accused of stabbing Tcherno Ly to death during Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend

A murder trial date has been set for a teenager accused of stabbing a man to death in Leeds during the weekend of the city's West Indian Carnival.

Beni Nami, 19, made his first appearance before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of 21-year-old Tcherno Ly.

Tcherno Ly died after suffering fatal stab injuries in Chapeltown on August 25.

Mr Ly, from Hunslet, died after suffering stab injuries shortly before 10pm on Sunday August 25

Nami, 19, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas to either of the charges were entered during the the seven-minute hearing.

Nami appeared in the dock beside a security officer.

Mr Ly's relatives were in the public gallery for the hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and stated his nationality as Congolese.

Nami will be returned to the court on October 1 for a plea hearing.

A trial will take place on February 3 next year if Nami pleads not guilty.

The court heard a number of other people have been arrested in relation to the incident but no one else has been charged with an offence.

Prosecutor Geraldine Kelly said if other people do face charges it would not affect the progress of the case against Nami.

Nami's barrister, Simon Hustler, said no application for bail would be made at this stage.

A bail application may take place at the next hearing.

Nami was returned to custody.

Police have said that Mr Ly, who was originally from Guinea-Bissau in west Africa but had lived in the UK since his early teens, was not known to police and detectives do not believe the killing is gang-related.

An 18-year-old man was also placed under arrest in hospital, after being found near the scene around the same time with stab wounds.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released without charge.

Officers in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno’s family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was in Chapeltown Road between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday and who saw any part of this incident. It’s possible that those involved would have had bloodstained clothing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone like that in the area.

“Tcherno was not someone known to the police for being involved in crime and we are still working to establish the motive for the attack that led to his death.

“I know people may have reservations about coming forward and speaking to the police but I would ask them to consider how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones who had been taken from them at such a young age."