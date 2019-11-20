Murder trial date set over fatal stabbing of Scarborough man Solomon Robinson

Have your say

Four men have pleaded not guilty to murder over the death of a man who suffered fatal stab injuries in Scarborough.

Solomon Robinson

A court heard a fifth defendant is also likely to plead not guilty to the murder of Solomon Robinson.

Mr Robinson, 26, from Scarborough, died following an alleged stabbing in St Nicholas Street in the early hours of Sunday October 20.

He was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall at about 2am but died later in hospital.

Callon Brass, Stevie Low, Dawid Goral and Kieran Watkinson entered not guilty pleas to murder when they appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (November 20).

A fifth defendant, Stefan Selvage, was also present at the hearing but the charge was not put to him.

The court heard Selvage needed more time to speak with his barrister.

He will be returned to the court at a later date to enter his plea.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, said it was anticipated that Selvage would be entering a not guilty plea.

A trial date was set for April 20 next year and is expected to last four weeks.

Brass, 21, of Eastborough, Scarborough, and Low, 22, of Rainford Close, appeared in the dock of the court during the 15-minute hearing.

Goral, 20, of Durham Street, Watkinson, 18, of Endcliff Crescent, and Selvage, 18, of Colescliffe Road, appeared in court via a video link from Doncaster Young Offenders Institution.

The five defendants were told they will remain in custody until the trial.