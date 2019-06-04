Murder trial told how member of Leeds crime gang The Flock was 'executed' in revenge shooting on his own doorstep

Have your say

A member of a notorious Leeds criminal gang was gunned down in an "execution" by rivals on the doorstep of his home, a murder trial has heard.

A court was told Christopher Lewis, 24, was blasted to death outside his home in Chapeltown as a part of a revenge attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard today how Mr Lewis was a member of a Chapeltown-based gang which call themselves The Flock.

Dafydd Enouch, QC, prosecuting said members of the gang were involved in drugs and gun crime in the city.

Mr Lewis was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown on August 1 last year.

Three men - Steven Grey, 38, Jonathan Gledhlll, 38, and Denzil Brown (Senior), 49 - are on trial accused of his murder.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, Lewis Pearce, 27, and Owen Clarke, 26 - are accused of assisting an offender.

Opening the case, the prosecutor said: "In a world and in a time when we are so conscious of life being precious, we are occasionally stunned by how some human beings are capable of treating life as cheap.

"The events that you are to hear about, I'm afraid, exemplifies it.

"It doesn't happen often in this country, but it happened in Chapeltown on August 1 last year.

"When Christopher Lewis, just 24 years of age, was shot in the head while he was standing outside the house he shared with his family - his siblings and his mum.

"He stood absolutely no chance."

Mr Enoch said "gang culture" formed the background to the fatal shooting.

Three days before the incident, on July 29 2018, some of the defendants were involved in a confrontation with members of Mr Lewis's gang in Leeds city centre.

Jurors heard Browne (Junior) was struck in the back with an axe during the incident.

Mr Enoch told the jury of seven women and five men that the killing was not just about "simple revenge".

He said: "To understand it more fully, I need to explain the broader context in which it all arose.

"I need to tell you about the people involved."

The prosecutor explained that the background to the case involved organised crime in Chapeltown.

He said: "We are not talking about Don Corleone crime.

"We are talking about street crime - young men who enjoy status and money."

Jurors were told they will hear from a police expert witness during the case.

He added: "He will tell you there is an inextricable link between the organised selling of drugs and guns.

"The men involved in this case are all involved to a greater or lesser extent in this culture."

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay; Brown (Senior), of Parkfield Court, Morley; Grey, of Town Street, Armley, Pearce, of no fixed address; Browne (Senior), of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, deny all charges.

The prosecution opening continues this afternoon