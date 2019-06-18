'Murder victim bled to death in Leeds street after being stabbed in neck at Christmas Day party'

Have your say

A man was stabbed to the death in the street during a drunken fight at a Christmas Day party, a murder trial heard.

Maksym Polomka died in the early hours of the morning after the alleged attack in which he he suffered multiple wounds to his head, neck and body.

Maksym Polomka died in the early hours on Boxing Day morning after being stabbed in Robb Street, Beeston.

Leeds Crown Court today heard how the 30-year-old suffered the fatal injuries when violence erupted at the house in Beeston after he argued with his girlfriend.

Jurors were told Tomasz Dybicz, 29, and Pawel Stragowski, 28, armed themselves with knives before attacking Mr Polomka outside the property on Robb Street.

Mr Polomka died from a stab wound to his jugular vein.

He also received slash wounds to his scalp, shoulder, thigh and bite injuries to his arms.

Forensic officers examine the scene after the fatal stabbing of Maksym Polomka in Beeston.

Neighbours called police in the early hours of Boxing Day after hearing shouting and screaming in the street.

Officers discovered Mr Polomka bleeding in the street.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 4.33am that morning.

Peter Moulson, QC, said Mr Polomka and a group of others, including the defendants, had been to a Christmas Day party at a house on Wooler Avenue, Beeston.

Some then left that party to go to Dybicz's house nearby on Robb Street to continue the festive celebrations.

Mr Moulson said: "At some point in the early hours of the morning there was something of a disturbance between Mr Polomka and his partner.

"Mr Polomka grabbed her, not causing injury.

"At that point other party goers became involved and a larger dispute ensued.

"The consumption of alcohol and possibly drugs may have played their part,"

The prosecutor said witnesses had described how both defendants armed themselves with knives and threatened Mr Polomka

One witness said Dybicz hit Mr Polomka over the head with a metal bat before picking up a knife.

The same man described how he saw both defendants use knives to attack Mr Polomka outside the property.

Stragowski, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, was also seen to kick him in the stomach as he was on the ground.

A woman at the party said she tried to intervene when she saw Mr Polomka unconscious and bleeding but she was punched and kicked by Stragowski.

Mr Polomka's girlfriend, Natalia Putilo, told police that Stragowski had picked up a knife and said: "I will cut you all."

Dybicz was arrested from the property later that day but refused to answer questions when interviewed by police.

He said in a statement that he may be "forensically linked" to the incident but only because he had tried to help Mr Polomka as he lay injured.

Mr Moulson said a grey Athletico Bilbao football shirt belonging to Dybicz was recovered from the house and found to contain Mr Polomka's blood.

Stragowski left the scene after the incident but handed himself in to police in Birmingham on December 29.

He told West Midlands officers: "It has been a terrible accident."

Stragowski was brought to Leeds but refused to answer any questions during interviews.

Mr Moulson told the jury of seven men and five women that they will hear evidence from a dental surgeon who examined the bite marks on Mr Polomka's body.

The prosecutor said the surgeon was satisfied that the injuries had been inflicted by Stragowski.

Mr Moulson told the jury: "Ladies and gentlemen, there is evidence you may think of a joint assault perpetrated by these defendants on Mr Polomka."

Both defendants plead not guilty to murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.