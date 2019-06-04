'Murdered gang member Christopher Lewis survived attempt to shoot him a day before he was blasted to death'

Have your say

Murder victim Christopher Lewis survived an attempted to shoot him just a day before he was killed outside his house in Leeds, jurors heard.

At least one shot was fired at him outside his family home in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, 24 hours earlier - but the bullet ricocheted off a wooden fence and missed him.

Leeds Crown Court

Police recovered the bullet during the aftermath of the 24-year-old's death on August 1 last last year.

They were examined and found to have been fired from the same gun that fired the shots that killed him.

Dafydd Enoch, QC, prosecuting, said Mr Lewis's brother Robert had heard shots fired in the street at around 10.30pm on July 31, 2018.

He told the jury: "When he went down to investigate what had happened, Christopher Lewis shrugged it off and said everything was alright.

"But it wasn't alright. Christopher Lewis knew it wasn't alright.

"Shots had been fired and police were to come to learn in due course that the bullet hit a wooden fence and was found on a grassed area after the fatal shooting."

CCTV footage from the area showed a black Saab car "circling" streets around Mr Lewis's home around the time the shots were fired.

The same vehicle is thought to have been burnt out on Gledhow Lane End, Chapel Allerton, three days after the fatal shooting.

Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay; Denzil Brown (Senior). 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley and Steven Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, are on trial where they plead not guilty to murder.

Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address; Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Owen Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, deny assisting an offender.

Mr Enoch explained the events leading up to Mr Lewis's death.

He explained how the shooting was linked to the murder of Raheem Wilks in January 2017.

Mr Wilks was blasted to death at a barbers in Leeds.

Jaydn Manners and two other men have been convicted of the killing.

Mr Wilks was a member of the same gang, called The Flock, which Mr Lewis had been a member of

Three days before the fatal shooting, on July 29, some of the defendants had been involved in a violent clash in Leeds city centre with Flock members.

Friends of Jaydn Manners had been in the Oracle bar and had filmed themselves shouting "Free Jayman" in reference to the jailed killer.

Women inside the bar held up letters which spelled out 'Jayman"

A short time later some of the defendants were caught on CCTV cameras chasing after two members of The Flock through Leeds City centre.

The two men ran into Mcdonald's, on Briggate, but the chasing group was stopped from entering by security staff.

Mobile phone footage was played in court of abuse being shouted at the Flock members, accusing them of being police informants.

The court heard Mr Lewis was not involved in the original incident as he was in nearby Norman Bar with a female.

Mr Enoch said Mr Lewis arrived at the scene at 2.45am.

He was recognised by members of the rival group and Clarke threw a punch at him in the street.

Mr Lewis ran off but threw a bottle at Clarke as he fled.

The prosecutor said: "The Flock do not take kindly to such a scenario - being chased and attacked in public."

Just over an hour later, three masked men arrived on the scene in a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan which did not have any number plates.

Clarke, Grey, Pearce and Browne (Junior) were still in the area and were confronted by the men from the car.

One of the men was carrying a silver blade, another had an axe and the third man was carrying a shovel.

The defendants ran off but Browne (Junior) was struck across the back by the axe and injured.

Mr Enoch said: "For that minute or so it was literally like the Wild West in the middle of Leeds."

The Tiguan was driven from the area after the clash and was last seen close to Mr Lewis home.

The prosecutor said Browne (Junior) went to St James' Hospital after the incident lied to medical staff about how he had suffered his injuries.

Jurors were told Browne (Junior) text his father, Brown (Senior), after the incident.

Mr Enoch added: "The motive (for murder) was quite simple - tit-for-tat revenge."