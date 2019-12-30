Mystery as police in forensic suits and stab vests storm former bank in Batley

Have your say

A former bank in Batley has been stormed by police with officers in white forensic suites and stab vests seen entering the property.

Onlookers watched as officers from West Yorkshire Police sealed off Wellington Road and Commercial Street, before entering the former Yorkshire Bank premises on Sunday afternoon.

At least six officers wearing white forensic suits and stab vests were seen entering the property while another team broke through the back door of the building using an oxyacetylene torch.

Witnesses reported police making a number of arrests, but this has not been confirmed by the force.

Road closures remain in place today, but police say there is no risk to the wider public.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police attended the former bank premises in Commercial Street, Batley on Sunday in relation to enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

"Road closures were put in place to allow officers to search the building.

"These searches are continuing today and the road closures remain in place.

"There is no risk to the public at this time.

"More information will follow in due course."