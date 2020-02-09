Mystery sounds death of soldier found in his room at Catterick Garrison after being dead for three weeks

The wife of a soldier whose badly decomposed body was found in barracks accommodation at Catterick Garrison has questioned why he was not discovered sooner.

Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, 33, was not reported as missing or absent without leave (AWOL) by the army before his body was found in his bedroom on January 23.

Although tests are still being conducted to establish the cause of death, police believe he is likely to have passed away on January 1 or 2 - meaning he remained undiscovered for three weeks.

Ex-army contractor from Richmond dies in accident while repairing military vehicle at Catterick Garrison

He was separated from his wife Beth, the mother of his three children, at the time of his death but they were in regular contact. His mobile phone activity ended soon after New Year.

Lance Corporal Mongan was in the Royal Corps of Signals, but was on an attachment to the Intelligence Corps while at Catterick. He has been due to transfer to a new posting with 77th Brigade in Berkshire on January 8, but neither unit appears to have raised concerns over his absence.

He had previously served in Iraq and had a spell in the Irish Guards from 2004 until 2012, when he left and spent time working in security before re-joining the army in 2015. He lists his location as Wakefield on his Linkedin page.

New housing estate to be built at Catterick Garrison ahead of influx of new soldiers

His wife also alleges he had been bullied over his Irish heritage during his time in the army and had been physically assaulted by servicemen from Northern Ireland.

Beth Mongan, 30, gave an interview to the Sunday Mirror in which she questioned why nobody noticed his three-week absence or checked his accommodation when he failed to report for duty.

Mother tells of shock after teenage soldier son took his own life at Catterick Garrison

North Yorkshire Police told her they believed he had died around New Year's Day before handing the investigation to the army.

The army said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated and offered no further comment.

Pest controller died after being stung while removing wasps' nest at Catterick Garrison

