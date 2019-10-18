'Nationwide' enquiries to trace man convicted of sexually assaulting teen in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have stepped up a hunt for a convicted sex offender who attacked a teenage girl in bed with her boyfriend.

Michael Stephen Hughes was jailed in 2016 for the assault on the 16-year-old victim in West Yorkshire.

The 45-year-old is now in breach of the sex offenders' register after failing to return to Fulford Police Station in York.

North Yorkshire Police said Hughes attended the station in June this year to sign the register, but didn't return the following week as required.

The offender has links to West Yorkshire, as well as the West Midlands and London, and police have been enquiring in all these areas in a desperate attwempt to trace him.

Hughes is not believed to be in York or the wider North Yorkshire area.

Police have said he goes by aliases including Michael, Mick, Mark, Malcolm and Luke, as well as various surnames including Hughes, Howard, Simmons or Walker.

He is known to use the rail network and move around the country frequently.

Members of the public should not approach Hughes, as he has previously used violence.

Anyone who sees him should dial 999.

If you have information about where he might be, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12190111661 when passing information.