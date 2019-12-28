Nearly 400 arrests for drink or drug driving in West Yorkshire in December 2019

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have made nearly 400 arrests for drink or drug driving in December - an increase from arrests in December last year.

The force has published the figures as part of its December campaign, WYP The Cost, cracking down on drink and drug driving over the festive period.

WYP have arrested 396 drivers for failing roadside breath tests for alcohol or roadside saliva specimen tests for cocaine or cannabis (Photo: WYP)

In just 28 days, 396 drivers have been arrested for failing roadside breath tests for alcohol or roadside saliva specimen tests for cocaine or cannabis.

Last year, West Yorkshire Police made 284 arrests for drink driving and 92 arrests for drug driving throughout December.

There have been 20 more arrests this year than during the campaign in December 2018 - with three days still left in the month.

West Yorkshire Police Superintendent Mark Jessop tweeted: "More arrests this year compared to the previous for drink or drug drive.

"So very concerning despite so much publicity and education. WYP isn’t the only force seeing this increase."

