Nearly £8,000 raised for funeral of Castleford woman Rebecca Simpson as friends plan memorial event

Friends and family of a Castleford woman who died after being found with serious head injuries have raised nearly £8000 to pay for her funeral.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on August 26, after she was found with serious injuries at a property in Smawthorne Grove in Castleford

Her friends have set up the Becky Simpson Fundraising page on GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.

Donations surpassed the £7,500 mark on Tuesday as it was revealed further fundraising events will take place in Ms Simpson's memory.

The Becky Simpson Memorial Horse Show will be held on September 29, at the Holmfields Plant Centre in Ferrybridge.

The event has been organised by Mandy Burton and Gemma Thackray in memory of Ms Simpson, who was an avid horse lover.

A post on the Facebook event page reads: "I can't change what has happened to beautiful Becky Simpson but I can organise horse shows.

"Along with all our Castleford Riding Club friends, DCS Riding Club will be organising a show in memory of Bex and to contribute to her beloved Conkers' upkeep.

"It's not much but it may be one less thing for her family to think about.

"It's all we can do, so please do it for Becky."

Ricky Knottt, 32, has been charged with the murder of Ms Simpson.

Knott, of Arnside Close, Castleford, appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Monday. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality during the 20 minute hearing.

He did not enter a plea.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC set a date of January 20 for the trial, with a time estimate of two weeks.

A pre trial preparation hearing is due to be held on September 25.

Knott was remanded in custody.