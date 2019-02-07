Neighbours tell of 'shock and sadness' after young man's death in garden of house at Darrington

RESIDENTS have spoken of their shock and sadness after a young man died after what is believed to be an accident while working in the garden of a house in Darrington near Pontefract.

Emergency services were called to the house in Estcourt Drive in the village of Darrington just before 1pm on Wednesday (Feb 6).

Images from the scene show a fallen tree in the garden of the property but further details of the accident have not been released.

One Estcourt Drive resident said: "A team turned up to take the tree down, it was about 11.45am. It was a proper company.

"The response from the emergency services was amazing. They were all here in no time at all.

The man added: "It is sad. A lad turns up for another day at work and he doesn't go home."

Another Estcourt Drive resident said: "There was a team of men taking down a tree and there was a bad accident.

"I was very shocked and very sad for the people involved."

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.50pm Police were called to Estcourt Drive, Pontefract to reports of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and found a man believed to be in his 20s in a serious condition, he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed."