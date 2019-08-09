'Never been so disappointed' - Flight helmet stolen from Yorkshire Air Ambulance as it landed to save life

Have your say

Social media users have reacted with horror after a flight helmet was stolen from an air ambulance after it landed to save a life.

The Keighley West Ward Area PCSO said while landing in the West Royd area of Shipley, West Yorkshire, the flight helmet was taken from the air ambulance.

Twitter users reacted with fury at the incident.

One said: "I despair of people,I really do. Despicable."

Others described the act as "disgraceful" and "disgusting".

A user pledged to set up a fundraiser to recover the cost of the helmet.

They said: "How much does one of these helmets cost to buy? Must be hundreds, even thousands? Fundraiser to replace it?... I'll chip in."

Anyone who has any information about this crime is urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13190405939, use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.