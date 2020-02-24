New bridge planned across East Coast Mainline at York

A new bridge is set to be built across the East Coast Mainline under major plans for York

The project - one of the largest city centre brownfield regeneration sites in England - is set to take a step forward when York Council submits its next planning application.

Under the plans a new road bridge would be built over the railway line to link the two ends of the development – with a segregated path for pedestrians and cyclists on each carriageway.

And a new 13ft wide extension would be added to Water End road bridge, similar to Scarborough Bridge.

The application will also include:

A new road into the site from Water End, with a segregated 3.5m-wide two-way cycle path

Pedestrian and dedicated cycle lanes through Leeman Road tunnel new parking at the station

A bus lane along Cinder Street – a main route through the site – with priority for public transport vehicles new park-and-ride stops.

A new 12-space taxi rank and drop off area at the station.

A spur line linking the East Coast Mainline to the National Railway Museum and including the NRM visitor experience ride.

The application will not include details about homes, business space or public spaces for the site.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “York Central has enormous potential to deliver a wide-range of benefits to the city, including new homes, new jobs and new sustainable transport links in the heart of the city.

“Together with our partners, we have placed public engagement at the centre of our proposals to provide the homes, jobs and public spaces which the city needs. We are sharing these plans to demonstrate how we have responded to what residents have been telling us, particularly with regards to pedestrian, cycle and bus routes.”

“I would strongly encourage everyone to look and engage with these proposals, as it is incredibly important to us that the York Central development happens and works to the benefit of everyone in the city.”

The plans are on show at York Explore, the Railway Institute and West Offices and drop in sessions have been organised where people can ask questions.

Visit yorkpress.co.uk for more details.

The planning application is due to be submitted at the end of March.

The project aims to transform underused land into residential neighbourhoods, cultural spaces, and a high-quality commercial quarter at the heart of York.

It aims to power York’s economy into the future, helping to provide the homes the city needs and grow its economy by 20 per cent.