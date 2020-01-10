New build estate in West Yorkshire targeted in series of Christmas burglaries by 'fake workmen'

A new build estate in West Yorkshire has been targeted in a series of Christmas-time burglaries by criminals which may have been disguised as workmen, police said.

The burglars struck in the estate in Castleford between December 20 and January 7 and targeted four unoccupied homes on Flass lane in the Aurora development on the edge of the town.

Keepmoat Aurora Castleford

West Yorkshire Police said the suspects gained access by smashing the glass of the rear patio doors in each of the four semi-detached properties.

Once inside the properties, the criminals targeted the integrated oven, hob and boiler - taking over £7000 worth of goods in the process.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “The suspects have attended when site staff were on annual leave for the Christmas holidays.

“There are currently no descriptions of suspects or vehicles that would have been used to remove the stolen property.

“They could have possibly worn workmen’s clothes or hi-vis jackets to blend into the surroundings and not to cause concern.”

The Aurora site – described by developers Keepmoat Homes as a 'vibrant new community' – houses properties with a starting price of £204,995.

Police have urged the public to report anyone acting suspiciously on a new build estate, especially when staff are not working, remembering to make notes of any model of vehicles and registration numbers and any suspect descriptions.

The force have asked residents to bear the above in mind and ring 999 in an emergency or if the suspects are on site, alternatively contact 101 in a non emergency.