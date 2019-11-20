New CCTV footage of missing Colin Vasey shows pensioner walking in pouring rain

Have your say

Officers searching for missing West Yorkshire pensioner Colin Vasey have released more CCTV footage of him.

Earlier today (Wednesday), West Yorkshire Police issued footage of the 81-year-old leaving his home in Dewsbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Footage has captured Colin Vasey, 81, walking down Leeds Road in Dewsbury in the pouring rain

Now more footage has emerged of Mr Vasey walking down Leeds Road in the pouring rain heading towards the Dewsbury ring road at 5.53am on Sunday.

The force has said it is extremely concerned for Mr Vasey's welfare, and the manhunt today entered its third day.

The pensioner is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Detectives have said he is not wearing suitable clothing for the weather, as temperatures plummeted below freezing overnight this week.

Have you seen missing Colin Vasey?

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said on Tuesday: “We desperately need to find Colin and reunite him with his family.

“He is an elderly gentleman wearing clothes that are unsuitable for the harsh conditions.

“We have had a lot of people who want to help find Colin and would like to thank the community for their help.

“Any small amount of information could really help us and our specialist teams currently out looking for him.”

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.