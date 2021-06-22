Philip Allott, together with Chief Constable Lisa Winward visited the cathedral city recently to hear the concerns of residents surrounding the problem and discuss the efforts being taken by the police force to tackle them.

During his visit, neighbourhood officers took Mr Allott to the Bondgate area of the city where there has been an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour and where a pit bike had been seized following numerous reports from the public after it was seen racing on and off the roads around the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old boy was given a section 59 warning for antisocial behaviour. This means if the boy is reported to police again, officers have the right to confiscate the vehicle.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott pictured with PCSO Sue Whitehead.

Mr Allott said: “It was good to meet the local policing team and hear about the issues that they face daily.

“Local PCSO Sue Whitehead drove me around the area and explained about the recent spike in anti-social behaviour with troublemakers riding unlicensed motorbikes and stealing vehicles for joy rides.

“Inspector Langley and I discussed options for providing diversionary activities for young people in the city which we can look at.