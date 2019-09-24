New police 'pod' to tackle anti-social behaviour in Hull city centre

Have your say

Police are to open up shop in Hull city centre to tackle the anti-social behaviour which is blighting the area.

A multi-agency “pod”, in a shipping container, will go up in a location near King Edward Street and Jameson Street.

Artist's impression of the Albion Square development which encompasses the former BHS and Co-op building, the Edwin Davis building and the Albion Street car park.

It follows repeated complaints from traders and residents about anti-social behaviour, including open drug-taking and drug-dealing, as well as shops being burgled and staff assaulted.

There have been 400 arrests and 700 dispersal orders issued since Humberside Police launched a crackdown a year ago.

However problems continue to afflict the area, a stone’s throw from the council-led £130m Albion Square redevelopment, which includes a new home for the Ice Arena, around 270 homes and nearly 182,000 sq ft of retail space.

The area saw a massive upgrade just three years ago, ahead of City of Culture celebrations.

Deputy council leader Coun Daren Hale said: “We are concerned about the effect it is having on what is a fantastic success story.

“We want to make sure it is a good window to the city - first impressions always stick and we need to make sure it is a positive first impression.”

Coun Hale admitted as soon as officers moved their cars from the area, offenders return.

And he hopes the pod will be “more of a permanent solution.”

He said people had been known to travel from Leeds to beg, but there were also “genuine street homeless”, along with people “with criminal intent to take or deal drugs”.

To avoid undermining public confidence, council staff would man the pod when police were called out on others jobs.

He added: “My understanding is that it is coming to site - hopefully by the end of September. It will be a big step forward.”

Humberside Police was approached for a comment.