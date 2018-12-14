Newborn baby dies after being attacked by dogs

A baby has died in hospital after he was attacked by two dogs last month.

Police said Reuben McNulty died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

The attack happened in Wykes Road in Yaxley

The infant had been left fighting for his life following the attack at an address in Wykes Road, Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, on November 18.

Paramedics were called to the property in the early hours of the morning after he was attacked, and two Staffordshire bull terriers were removed and placed in police kennels.

Cambridgeshire Police said both dogs have since been destroyed.

The couple who live at the address on Wykes Road are believed to be Daniel McNulty and his partner Amy Litchfield.

Following the incident, a man at the property who did not want to be identified, said: "They're in bits, they're devastated."

Reuben was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-threatening head injuries, and later transferred to Addenbrooke's.

Police said a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, arrested on suspicion of child neglect have been released under investigation.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the case has been handed to the coroner.

By Tom Pilgrim, Press Association