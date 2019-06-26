Nine-year-old boy missing from Yorkshire seaside town

A nine-year-old boy has gone missing from a Yorkshire seaside town.

Tyreece Williams was last seen in Scarborough on Wednesday, June 26.

North Yorkshire police shared an appeal for information at about 9.50pm.

They have described him as a high-risk missing person.

They have asked anyone who has seen him to ring them on 101 as soon as possible.

In an appeal on Facebook, officers said: "*High Risk Missing Person* 9 year old Tyreece Williams, last seen Scarborough.

"Any sightings please call FCR via 101 ASAP and quote log 364 of today. Thank you."