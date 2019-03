Have your say

A NINE-year-old boy has been reported missing in Leeds.

Police said Jaiden Nedd hasn't been seen since around 10.30am today (Sun March 24) in Moortown.

Jaiden is described as a 4ft 5in tall slim mixed race boy with brown curly hair.

He was wearing a grey Batman t shirt, blue speckled trousers, blue trainers and Manchester United glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1208 of 24/03/2019.