Nissan pick-up truck driver 'left scene' of Halifax crash which put three in hospital

A serious crash in Halifax has put three people in hospital - but one of the drivers involved left the scene.

Police, fire service and an ambulance crew were called at just after 10.50pm to reports of a collision on King Cross Road.

A black Honda and blue Nissan pick-up truck were involved.

A girl aged 17, and two women aged 19 and 25, who were in the Honda, were taken to hospital via ambulance. One of the women suffered serious injuries.

They are all currently still in hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck "left the scene," police said.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the blue Nissan pick-up truck at around 10.40pm last night in the back car park of Electric Bowl in the town.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or have any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 2076 of February 13.