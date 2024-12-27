North Lane, Huntington collision: North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following crash near York involving red Vauxhall Corsa and white vehicle
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision occurred at around 8.45pm on 25 December 2024 and involved a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white vehicle.
“The red Vauxhall Corsa sustained rear-end damage - the white vehicle is believed to have sustained front-end damage. The driver of the white vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision.
“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen a white vehicle prior to or after the collision along North Lane/A1237/A64, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police.
“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 159. Please quote reference NYP-25122024-0320 when passing on information.”