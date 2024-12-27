The North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on North Lane at Huntington in York.

The collision occurred at around 8.45pm on December 25, 2024 and involved a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white vehicle.

“The red Vauxhall Corsa sustained rear-end damage - the white vehicle is believed to have sustained front-end damage. The driver of the white vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision.

A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen a white vehicle prior to or after the collision along North Lane/A1237/A64, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police.