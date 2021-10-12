North Yorkshire man jailed for assaulting pregnant woman and posting private photographs of her on Facebook

Dean Anthony Lomas was today sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting the victim, also in her 20s, and posting a private photograph of her on Facebook.

The victim said she would “forever be damaged” by his actions.

Dean Anthony Lomas

Lomas had pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing at York Crown Court. In addition to the jail sentence, he was given a 15-year restraining order.

In May 2019, Lomas assaulted the woman by stamping on her feet and ankles. That August, he posted a sexual photograph of her to a Facebook group.

In January 2020 - despite the fact that she was pregnant at the time - he bit her, grabbed her by the neck with both hands and strangled her.

And in July 2020, he sent a message to the victim’s mother, threatening to publish private information online - causing both women significant distress.

He was arrested and interviewed by police, when he falsely claimed that the victim had in fact attacked him, and that he had permission to share sexual photos of her online. In court, Lomas pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a charge of disclosing a private sexual photograph with the intention of causing distress to the victim, and a charge of sending a grossly offensive message on social media.

In a harrowing personal statement provided to the court, the victim addressed Lomas directly: “There will always be a part of me now that will forever be damaged by your actions, and no amount of pushing these thoughts to the back of my mind or talking about this situation will be enough to eradicate these intrusive thoughts. I will live with this forever.”

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Adam Veitch, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Lomas subjected the victim in this case to horrific abuse - both physical and emotional - which continues to affect her to this day.

“She initially thought no one would believe her, and that Lomas would never be charged, let alone plead guilty. Despite this, she showed immense courage in contacting the police, and ultimately ensured that Lomas was brought to justice for his crimes.