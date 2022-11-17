News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire man jailed for spitting at man in unprovoked attack on couple walking through Leeds Station

A Harrogate man has been jailed after spitting on a man’s head at Leeds Station.

By Rebecca Marano
37 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 3:07pm

Aaron Peter Wilson, 42, of Hookstone Road, Harrogate, started shouting at the 66-year-old victim and his wife as they walked past him.

When they ignored him Wilson followed them.

The victim turned around and told Wilson to go away.Wilson then spat at the victim's head.

Most Popular

Aaron Peter Wilson, 42, of Hookstone Road, Harrogate, was jailed for spitting at a man in Leeds Station.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He was found guilty of assault and jailed for four weeks by York magistrates on Tuesday November 8.

He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation.Investigating officer PC Anthony Sutcliffe said: "This was a disgusting and unprovoked attack on a gentleman and his wife who were just minding their own business making their way across the station."We will never tolerate behaviour like this and Wilson must now realise the implications of his outburst."If you witness or are victim of abuse or assault on the railway you can text us discreetly on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.”