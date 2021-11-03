A woman in her 60s suffered minor injuries when her car struck a number of parked vehicles on Langdale Road at 12.30pm on Halloween night.

Due to concerns about fuel leaking from the vehicle, a passing member of the public rescued the driver from her car.

Langdale Road, Scarborough

She was discharged from hospital later the next day.

Yet rumours then began to spread that the man who helped her had actually assaulted her.

North Yorkshire Police have clarified that the man was a 'Good Samaritan' with no prior connection to her.

Investigating officer PC Emily Myers said, "While social media can be an important tool, it is important not to encourage the spread of incorrect information which can not only cause unnecessary alarm or distress to others, but could potentially have a negative impact on an investigation."