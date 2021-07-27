Detective Constable Norman Garnham, 25, was killed on duty on March 2, 1977, when he was fatally wounded with a knife while arresting a youth at Skeeby, Richmondshire.

Inspector Denise Wond from North Yorkshire Police will now take part in the 180-mile Police Unity Tour cycling event to raise awareness of officers who have died in the line of duty.

Inspector Wond, who is based at Thirsk and has been a serving officer for 28 years, will set off from York with her fellow riders and support colleagues from Durham, Cleveland, Northumbria and Humberside at 7am on Friday.

Inspector Wond said: “It is a great privilege for me to be riding in the Police Unity Tour in memory of Norman Garnham. I’ve spoken to his family and they feel really pleased and honoured that I’m doing this.

“Everyone who is taking part in the event is also raising funds for Care of Police Survivors, a UK charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.

“I will be really grateful for any offers of sponsorship for this very important charity which provides an incredible service to bereaved families.”

Inspector Denise Wond.

Following a two-day journey of approximately 180 miles on the saddle, they are due to arrive at the finish line at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire late on Saturday afternoon.

The following day there will be a ceremonial procession to the Arboretum with hundreds of other officers from across the UK, to take part in a memorial service with families of fallen officers.

This is the third year that Inspector Wond has taken part in the Police Unity Tour, with last year’s event having to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said: "Whilst realising the dangers of policing, nobody expects to die in the line of duty. When such a tragedy does occur, the surviving family endures emotions including denial, bewilderment, anger and depression.

"The police service does not have the resources to maintain support for these families beyond the immediate aftermath of the death. That is where 'Care of Police Survivors' comes in."