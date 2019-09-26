North Yorkshire Police 'still has work to do' - say watchdog inspectors

North Yorkshire Police is performing well but still has work to do in the way it treats the public and its workforce, watchdog inspectors have found.

The force was rated as "good" in effectively reducing crime and keeping people safe and "good" in operating efficiently and providing sustainable services to the public, but inspectors from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).said it "required improvement" in the way it treats the public and its workforce.

Inspector Phil Gormley said he was "satisfied" with most aspects of the North Yorkshire force's performance, but said it needed to improve in its legitimacy to provide a consistently good service.

Mr Gormley said the force is good at preventing crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as investigating crime and that it has continued to improve how it identifies and protects vulnerable people.

He said: "The force understands current demand well and seeks to use its resources efficiently. However, it needs to improve its understanding of future demand, so it can produce good financial and workforce plans.

“I am disappointed that it doesn’t yet have the systems it needs to reassure the public it uses powers such as stop and search legitimately. It also needs greater capacity and capability to identify corruption.

“I commend the progress that North Yorkshire Police has made in some areas since last year. I will continue to monitor the force’s progress in areas where it still needs to improve.”

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said she welcomed the findings of the report.

She said: “People are at the heart of policing and keeping them safe is ultimately what we are here to do, so I welcome the report which recognises that we are good at this, good at preventing and investigating crime, and in particular, that we are good at identifying and protecting vulnerable people.

“I am very pleased that it has singled out particular areas of work for praise such as our scheme to help people with learning difficulties and that it acknowledges some of the key areas of vulnerability where we work well such as the management of sex offenders and supporting vulnerable victims.

“We acknowledge that there are areas where improvements should be made and plans are already in place to address these. For example, the introduction of stop and search boards designed to provide scrutiny for this intrusive area of policing and investment in software, resources and training to identify potential corruption within the force.

“I am pleased with the report overall and thank everyone including our staff and volunteers for their continuous hard work, our partners whose role is vital in helping us protect people, and members of the public for their support.”