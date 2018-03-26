North Yorkshire Police want to identify these men after goshawk nest was disturbed in Ryedale

Wildlife crime officers are investigating reports of shots fired and repeated disturbances at a goshawk nest in Ryedale.

North Yorkshire Police said the disturbance to the adult goshawks was caused at the nesting site on a number of occasions in spring 2017, and shots were heard fired on two occasions.

It is not known if any birds were shot, however the nesting attempt failed and this may have been a result of the repeated disturbance at the site.

A spokesman said: "A number of technical enquiries are underway by North Yorkshire Police’s specialist Wildlife Crime Officers, and one suspect has been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.

"Police are now asking the public for assistance to identify two men who may have important information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who recognises either of the men pictured, or has any information about the incident, is asked to email jeremy.walmsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 12170103211.