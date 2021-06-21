Officers shocked as E-scooter rider attempts to join West Yorkshire motorway with 70mph traffic

Officers on patrol in Bradford were "shocked" to see the rider on the chevrons trying to join the live motorway.

The scooter was seized and the rider reported, police confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Privately owned E-scooters are not legal on public roads or pavements.

They can only be used on private land, police said.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "M606, Bradford - Officers on patrol were shocked to see this E-Scooter on the chevrons trying to join a live motorway lane with 70mph traffic.

"Scooter seized and rider reported.

"Privately owned E-Scooters cannot legally be used on a public road/pavement and only on private land."