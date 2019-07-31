One and two-year-old found in car travelling 112mph into Leeds after service station theft

Have your say

A one-year-old and two-year-old child were found by officers in a car that had travelled 112mph down the M1 after a service station theft.

North Yorkshire Police were called to a service station in Topcliffe, near Thirsk, on Tuesday, July 30 to reports of theft.

The traffic officers were directed towards a car and followed it as it travelled south towards Leeds on the A1.

As they drove down the motorway, the speeds reached 112mph.

West Yorkshire Police joined in the pursuit eventually stopped them on the M1 near Sourton where they were shocked to discover the two toddlers sat without a seatbelt in the back of the car.

Items linked to the recent theft were then found in the car - which also had false number plates.

Three adults in the car were arrested.

The driver of the car has since been charged with 6 offences, including:

- Theft

- Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

- Driving uninsured

- Use a vehicle in a manner that could cause injury to passengers

- Fraudulently use a registration mark and

- Excess speed (112mph)

The front seat male passenger has also been charged with theft.

A rear-seat female passenger has been released without charge.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing group said that two men in the car have been "placed into the care of Lancashire Police in respect to offences that have been committed in their force area."