One injured as police investigate 'gunshot through window' at Batley Carr address

A police cordon is in place outside a house in Batley Carr after a suspected firearms incident in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to an address on Howard Place at 3:42 this morning to reports of damage to a window.

A witness said police at the scene were armed.

One male inside the property suffered minor injuries from broken glass but no-one else was injured as a result of the incident.

A large police cordon is currently in place whilst officers continue with their enquiries including forensic examination of the scene and CCTV enquiries.

Chief Inspector Ben Ryder, of Kirklees District Police, said: “We at the early stages of our investigation into this incident, but we are treating this as a potential firearms discharge.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern to our local communities and I would like to thank them for their understanding, support and patience throughout our ongoing investigation. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the extensive police cordon in the area.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190273265 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.