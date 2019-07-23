One million pounds worth of drugs found in sleepy Yorkshire village

Police have seized cannabis worth one million pound from a property in East Cowick, near Snaith.

Almost 2000 cannabis plants were recovered from the house in Thorne Road following a warrant.

Detective Sergeant Matt Grantham from Humberside Police's proactive team said: “This is a great result with a huge amount of drugs recovered that will now never see our streets.

"We are committed to tackling drugs and the associated crime and antisocial behaviour that often comes with it but we need the help of the public to do so.

“No one knows an area better than those that live or work there, so if you see something suspicious where you live please call us.

“It may be nothing, but it might just be that last bit of information that we need to secure a warrant or make an arrest."

A man has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis following the warrant which took place on July 19.

Vi Nguyen, 44, of no fixed abode, will appear at court later this month.