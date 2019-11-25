'Our hearts are broken' - family's tribute to loving dad killed in Yorkshire hit and run

The family of a loving Yorkshire man have spoken of their pain and heartache after he was killed in a hit and run in Doncaster on Friday night.

Jamie Cantrill, 29, was hit by the car on High Road in Warmsworth, at the junction of Tenter Road and the Holiday Inn, at around 11.49pm on Friday.

He tragically died at the scene, despite the best efforts of passers by and emergency services who tried to help him.

Three men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. They have since been released under investigation.

In a statement, Mr Cantrill's family said: “On Friday November 22, at just 29-years-old, our beautiful Jamie was devastatingly taken from our family in a callous act.

“Words cannot express the pain and devastation we feel right now. Our hearts are broken.

“Jamie was a fun loving, confident, genuine and selfless young man who had so much to live for and touched so many lives. We are so proud of him. A hard working and doting father, partner, son and brother; his presence will be missed beyond belief.

“The cruelty of Jamie being taken away is unbearable and is echoed through the outpour of love, respect and admiration shared near and far; for this we thank you, it has been of great comfort to us in these dark days.

“We would also like to thank those who were with Jamie at the time, especially those who worked on him at the scene and tried to save his life while awaiting emergency services; our gratitude is immeasurable.

“Whilst we thank you for your support we would like to please ask you to respect our privacy at this devastating time and allow us space to grieve our precious boy.”

Mr Cantrill's family are being supported by specialist officers as South Yorkshire Police continue its investigation.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.