Owner of Hull Fair ride 'distraught' after woman thrown from Airmaxx 360

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a woman suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a ride at Hull Fair, hitting a teenager on another ride as she flew through the air.

The woman, who has not been named, broke her jaw and ribs and is being treated in hospital, after the safety bar on the Airmaxx 360 ride reportedly failed on Monday night.

The woman suffered a broken jaw and ribs in the accident on Monday evening Picture; Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

A 16-year-old on the adjoining Sizzler ride was struck by the women after she came off the ride, suffering minor injuries.

The teenager was allowed home after spending the night at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were at the fair on Tuesday, where the Air Maxx 360 ride remains closed.

Showmen’s Guild’s Yorkshire president Garry Leach said the owner of the Airmaxx 360 was “distraught” but said accidents on fairground rides were extremely rare - which was why when one did happen it “stuck out like a sore thumb.”

Mr Leach said the facts of what had happened would not be confirmed for a week or so.

He said: “As soon as the accident occurred within less than five minutes the ride was cordoned off, we had the Hull Council stewards and police there.

“That ride doesn’t get touched till Health and Safety crawl all over it and they have been at it for hours.

“As soon as their findings are in we will be making a statement.

“I spoke to the gentleman who owns the ride and he is distraught. He has grandkids of his own and he lets them go on the ride all the time.

“We work closely with the HSE and are guided by them on everything we do. Our safety record speaks for itself.”

Hull Council said the HSE had the full cooperation of council officers and showmen.

A statement added: “We wish the woman a full and speedy recovery and would like to reassure visitors that this is an isolated incident. “