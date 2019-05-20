Paedophile jailed at Leeds Crown Court for abusing two children

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for abusing two children.

Michael Freeland, from Heckmondwike, was jailed for 13 years and 6 months for multiple sexual offences against children.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, May 20.

The 68-year-old had pleaded guilty at a court hearing in April to eight counts of sexual activity with a child under 15.

The abuse took place between 2017 and 2018.

Both victims were under fifteen.

Freeland has also been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.PC Claire McMahon, of Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of this depraved individual who abused children and preyed on the vulnerable.

“His victims showed incredible courage coming forward to the police and reporting these serious offences they suffered by him.

"We would always encourage all victims of sexual offending whether recent or non-recent to come forward and speak to the police. We remain committed to finding justice for all victims and all reports will be handled sensitively and investigated thoroughly by specially trained officers.”

